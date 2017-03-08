Croatia hires banks for 10-year euro bond
The Republic of Croatia has mandated Citi, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and UniCredit to arrange fixed income investor meetings in London on March 10. Last June, Croatia put on hold its plan to issue in euros via the same four banks due to domestic political uncertainties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|Get ready Croatia!!!
|Feb 13
|Myths Softloans
|1
|Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13)
|Feb 13
|Canada_Sama
|22
|Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita...
|Feb 12
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
|Bl. Alojzije Stepinac
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
|Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri...
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC