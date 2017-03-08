Croatia hires banks for 10-year euro ...

Croatia hires banks for 10-year euro bond

Reuters

The Republic of Croatia has mandated Citi, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and UniCredit to arrange fixed income investor meetings in London on March 10. Last June, Croatia put on hold its plan to issue in euros via the same four banks due to domestic political uncertainties.

