Croatia creates panel to study its pro-Nazi, Communist past

Thursday Mar 2

Croatia's conservative government on Thursday formed a council to deal with the country's previous pro-Nazi and Communist regimes in a bid to overcome the deep divisions that still exist over the Balkan nation's past. Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said that the move is an attempt to resolve the issues of the past for the future of new generations in the European Union's newest member state.

