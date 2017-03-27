Contouring grandma from Croatia becom...

Contouring grandma from Croatia becomes Instagram star

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

'She's become a mascot at her nursing home': CONTOURING grandma, 80, becomes an internet star with her eye-popping beauty transformations A beauty blogger has made her grandmother into an internet star after giving the octogenarian a series of astonishing makeovers. Tea Flego , 33, from Pula, Croatia, has 133,000 Instagram followers but admits many of them tune in just to see pictures and videos of her so-called 'contouring grandma' undergoing beauty transformations.

