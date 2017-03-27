Contouring grandma from Croatia becomes Instagram star
'She's become a mascot at her nursing home': CONTOURING grandma, 80, becomes an internet star with her eye-popping beauty transformations A beauty blogger has made her grandmother into an internet star after giving the octogenarian a series of astonishing makeovers. Tea Flego , 33, from Pula, Croatia, has 133,000 Instagram followers but admits many of them tune in just to see pictures and videos of her so-called 'contouring grandma' undergoing beauty transformations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|Get ready Croatia!!!
|Feb '17
|Myths Softloans
|1
|Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|Canada_Sama
|22
|Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita...
|Feb '17
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Bl. Alojzije Stepinac
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC