Bosnian, Croatian police break up migrant-smuggling ring
SARAJEVO: Bosnian and Croatian police said on Thursday they had arrested 13 people suspected of smuggling at least 100 migrants from Turkey into the European Union. Four Bosnians, two Turkish citizens with Bosnian residence and seven Croatians are thought to have been part of an international criminal ring which charged migrants 3,000 to 5,000 euros to get them from Turkey to the European Union.
