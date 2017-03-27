Artist of the Day: Tea Jurisic

Artist of the Day: Tea Jurisic

LOCATION: Zagreb, Croatia PRIMARY MEDIA: Ink, watercolor EDUCATION: Academy of Fine Arts, University of Zagreb MAJOR PROJECTS: "Sound & Vision" drawing & music collaboration with Ischariotzcky Dark matter for Kreativeshaus [illustration] "Dragged through the hedge backwards" series of ink drawings based on a dream WHAT IS THE MOST VALUABLE PIECE OF ARTISTIC ADVICE YOU HAVE EVER RECEIVED, AND FROM WHO? "Listen to art professors, but work on your own and follow your intuition." -advice from my art professor MORE: Behance / Facebook Chris McDonnell is the editor of Cartoon Brew's Artist of the Day feature.

