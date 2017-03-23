6 arrested in Bosnia over suspected migrant smuggling
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina - Bosnian authorities say they have detained six people as part of an international investigation into an illegal migrant smuggling ring. Bosnia's prosecution office said in a statement Wednesday those arrested are suspected of being part of a lucrative international gang that smuggled dozens of migrants from Turkey and Syria into western European countries.
