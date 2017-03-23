6 arrested in Bosnia over suspected m...

6 arrested in Bosnia over suspected migrant smuggling

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Star Tribune

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina - Bosnian authorities say they have detained six people as part of an international investigation into an illegal migrant smuggling ring. Bosnia's prosecution office said in a statement Wednesday those arrested are suspected of being part of a lucrative international gang that smuggled dozens of migrants from Turkey and Syria into western European countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
Get ready Croatia!!! Feb '17 Myths Softloans 1
Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13) Feb '17 Canada_Sama 22
News Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita... Feb '17 Newt G s Next Wife 1
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb '17 truth 1
News Bl. Alojzije Stepinac Feb '17 truth 1
News Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri... Feb '17 truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,508 • Total comments across all topics: 279,767,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC