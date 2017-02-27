Woman claims she was a brutallya raped on Miami-based luxury cruise line
For one avid cruiser on the Miami-based luxury line SeaDream Yacht Club, the niche company's small ships were a big part of the appeal. The North Carolina-based passenger knew she'd likely get to know many of the SeaDream I's 112 passengers and 95 crew members - including a Portuguese bartender, whom she had met on past sailings with the line and who was joining the ship in Dubrovnik, Croatia on the same day she was in June 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|Get ready Croatia!!!
|Feb 13
|Myths Softloans
|1
|Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13)
|Feb 13
|Canada_Sama
|22
|Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita...
|Feb 12
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
|Bl. Alojzije Stepinac
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
|Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri...
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC