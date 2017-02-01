Vukovar water tower

Vukovar water tower

Vukovar water tower is a water tower in the Croatian city of Vukovar. It is one of the most famous symbols of Vukovar and the suffering of the city and the country in the Battle of Vukovar and the Croatian War of Independence, when the water tower and the city itself were largely destroyed by the Serbian forces.The water tower was designed by the company Plan and built by Hidrotehna Zagreb, in the late 1960s.

Croatia

