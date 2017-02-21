US embassy condemns far-right march with US flag in Croatia
Former Spokane, Washington, NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal , who stepped down from her post in 2015 amid criticism that she was passing herself off as black, says she is near homelessness. Money is being raised to repair and restore more than 100 headstones that were vandalized at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|Get ready Croatia!!!
|Feb 13
|Myths Softloans
|1
|Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13)
|Feb 13
|Canada_Sama
|22
|Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita...
|Feb 12
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
|Bl. Alojzije Stepinac
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
|Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri...
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC