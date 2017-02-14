This fire department would rather not rescue you from handcuffs this Valentine's Day
It's Valentine's Day and Fifty Shades Darker is in cinemas, and that can be a dangerous combination. It can also drive firemen mad, as attested by this cute warning, issued by Zagreb, Croatia's Fire Department, which had to rescue a number of people from handcuffs on the Feb. 14 last year.
