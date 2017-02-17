That's So Gay!'
As a first-generation Croatian-American raised in a Catholic family, Kristo Gobin's coming-out story was full of outside pressures. Gobin has presented his one-person performance titled "That's So Gay!" to over 25 universities over the past 10 years, and returns to WSU for the fourth time to share his story and to inspire others tonight.
