Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capital, 2 hurt
At least two people have been injured after an unknown assailant threw a tear gas canister during a party for LGBT people in Croatia's capital. Police say an investigation is underway into the incident at a Zagreb night club early Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Croatia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get ready Croatia!!!
|8 hr
|Myths Softloans
|1
|Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13)
|11 hr
|Canada_Sama
|22
|Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita...
|Sun
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Sun
|truth
|1
|Bl. Alojzije Stepinac
|Sun
|truth
|1
|Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri...
|Sun
|truth
|1
|Serbia-Croatia relations strained by the past
|Sun
|truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Croatia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC