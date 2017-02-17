Sun Gardens Dubrovnik Joins the Leadi...

Sun Gardens Dubrovnik Joins the Leading Hotels of the World, LTD.

Today, Sun Gardens Dubrovnik announced it has become a member of The Leading Hotels of the World , a prestigious collection of independent luxury hotels. The resort, situated along Croatia's dramatic Adriatic coastline, has continued to deliver the exceptional levels of service recognised by the Leading Hotels, ultimately bringing forth the designation to the award-winning destination resort.

Croatia

