Serbia-Croatia relations strained by the past
There are 1 comment on the EurActiv.com story from Friday Feb 10, titled Serbia-Croatia relations strained by the past. In it, EurActiv.com reports that:
Relations between Belgrade and Zagreb are stuck. Frequently in crisis mode, their ties are beset by sharp rhetoric, especially during election periods, say Serbian and Croatian political analysts.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at EurActiv.com.
|
Ljubljana, Slovenia
|
#1 19 hrs ago
"Interesting" article...
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Croatia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita...
|14 hr
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|19 hr
|truth
|1
|Bl. Alojzije Stepinac
|19 hr
|truth
|1
|Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri...
|19 hr
|truth
|1
|Croatia's Jews boycott Holocaust Remembrance in...
|19 hr
|truth
|3
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|19 hr
|truth
|3
|Nazi memorial in Croatia a disgrace to Europe (Jan '12)
|19 hr
|truth
|115
Find what you want!
Search Croatia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC