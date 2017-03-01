San Pedroa s newest park dedicated to...

San Pedroa s newest park dedicated to sister cities

The new Los Angeles Sister Cities Plaza in San Pedro, on the corner of Gaffey Street and O'Farrell Street, will feature twenty-five flags that represent each Sister City country including Ischia, Italy; Split, Croatia; Nagoya, Japan; and more. It will serve to greet visitors and symbolize San Pedro's role as the City's gateway to the rest of the world.

