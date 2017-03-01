Sacred Language of My Predecessors: A...

Sacred Language of My Predecessors: An Exhibition on Croatian-Bulgarian Parallels

An exhibition about Croatia and Bulgaria will be opened next Monday in Sofia, revealing little-known aspects of ties between the two peoples during the 19th and 20th century. Sacred Language of My Predecessors: Croatian-Bulgarian Parallels is named after a verse by iconic Bulgarian novelist, poet and playwright Ivan Vazov, who shaped the nascent Bulgarian literature in throughout the better part of the 19th century.

