Sacred Language of My Predecessors: An Exhibition on Croatian-Bulgarian Parallels
An exhibition about Croatia and Bulgaria will be opened next Monday in Sofia, revealing little-known aspects of ties between the two peoples during the 19th and 20th century. Sacred Language of My Predecessors: Croatian-Bulgarian Parallels is named after a verse by iconic Bulgarian novelist, poet and playwright Ivan Vazov, who shaped the nascent Bulgarian literature in throughout the better part of the 19th century.
