Sacred Language of My Predecessors: An Exhibition on Croatian-Bulgarian Parallels

An exhibition about Croatia and Bulgaria will be opened next Monday in Sofia, revealing little-known aspects of ties between the two peoples during the 19th and 20th century. Sacred Language of My Predecessors: Croatian-Bulgarian Parallels is named after a verse by iconic Bulgarian novelist, poet and playwright Ivan Vazov, who shaped the nascent Bulgarian literature in throughout the better part of the 19th century.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.