Robin Hood, riding through ... Croatia?

After hosting "Star Wars" and "Game of Thrones," Croatia's Adriatic resort of Dubrovnik was transformed into medieval Nottingham on Monday for a Leonardo DiCaprio-produced adaptation of Robin Hood. With a budget of between US$70 and 100 million, according to local media, "Robin Hood: Origins" is set to be the most expensive movie ever filmed in the country.

News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
Get ready Croatia!!! Feb 13 Myths Softloans 1
Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13) Feb 13 Canada_Sama 22
News Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita... Feb 12 Newt G s Next Wife 1
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb 12 truth 1
News Bl. Alojzije Stepinac Feb 12 truth 1
News Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri... Feb 12 truth 1
Chicago, IL

