Playboy model on the run for honey trap assassination plot

11 hrs ago

'She will never surrender!' Furious mother of Playboy model on the run after 'luring Bosnian mobster into ambush' says her stunning daughter was framed and will NEVER turn herself in The mother of an ex-Playboy model who went on the run after luring a Bosnian gangster to his attempted murder says her glamorous daughter is innocent and will never turn herself in. Slobodanka Tosic, 30, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years behind bars for laying a honey trap for mafia boss Djordje Zdrale so his rival could kill him, but fled to Serbia while on house arrest.

Croatia

