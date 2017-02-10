Pfizer to shut Australian Neulasta bi...

Pfizer to shut Australian Neulasta biosimilar plant and move production to Croatia

Pfizer will close the Australian plant which produces the API for HSP-130, a candidate version of Amgen's Neulasta, and shift production to Croatia. The US drug firm said it will wind up operations at the facility in the Adelaide suburb Thebarton by 2021, citing existing capacity and a desire to consolidate manufacturing activities.

Croatia

