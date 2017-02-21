Norwich Airport passenger numbers top half-million mark for first time in nearly 10 years
The number of passengers flying from Norwich Airport last year topped half a million for the first time since 2008, new figures show. A 10% increase in passenger numbers saw the total climb to 506,007 passengers from the 2015 total of 43,343.
