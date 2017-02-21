Modus raises cash for Ph II trial of Sickle Cell drug in EU, Middle East and Caribbean

Modus Therapeutics AB has raised an additional 32m SEK for its Phase II trial for pain crises in Sickle Cell Disease, running in the Caribbean, Middle East and Europe. Formerly Dilaforette AB, Stockholm-based Modus was spun out from research on Sickle Cell Disease at the Karolinksa Institutet and Uppsala University in Sweden.

