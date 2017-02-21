Modus raises cash for Ph II trial of Sickle Cell drug in EU, Middle East and Caribbean
Modus Therapeutics AB has raised an additional 32m SEK for its Phase II trial for pain crises in Sickle Cell Disease, running in the Caribbean, Middle East and Europe. Formerly Dilaforette AB, Stockholm-based Modus was spun out from research on Sickle Cell Disease at the Karolinksa Institutet and Uppsala University in Sweden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at In-PharmaTechnologist.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|Get ready Croatia!!!
|Feb 13
|Myths Softloans
|1
|Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13)
|Feb 13
|Canada_Sama
|22
|Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita...
|Feb 12
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
|Bl. Alojzije Stepinac
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
|Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri...
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC