Lovren speaks out on refugee crisis: It could have been me and my family under the ground
The Liverpool defender hopes his story of being displaced during the Bosnian War will promote greater understanding around the experience of refugees Dejan Lovren runs his palm down his face, the realities of that harrowing time still so real, still so raw. The pain never dissipates and the memories of being rendered a refugee through the Bosnian War resurfaces when he watches countless others, in similarly unthinkable situations, sacrificing everything for the smallest shot at survival.
Croatia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09)
|Feb 2
|Brian Ghilliotti
|44
|Croatia's Jews boycott Holocaust Remembrance in...
|Jan 30
|truth
|2
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Jan 30
|truth
|2
|Nazi memorial in Croatia a disgrace to Europe (Jan '12)
|Jan 29
|truth
|114
|Ex-Yugo general Trifunovic, symbol of senseless...
|Jan 18
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Ex-Yugoslav general Trifunovic, symbol of sense...
|Jan 18
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Tourists will soon be banned from Dubrovnik - "...
|Jan '17
|truth
|1
