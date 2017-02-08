Lovren speaks out on refugee crisis: ...

Lovren speaks out on refugee crisis: It could have been me and my family under the ground

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Goal.com

The Liverpool defender hopes his story of being displaced during the Bosnian War will promote greater understanding around the experience of refugees Dejan Lovren runs his palm down his face, the realities of that harrowing time still so real, still so raw. The pain never dissipates and the memories of being rendered a refugee through the Bosnian War resurfaces when he watches countless others, in similarly unthinkable situations, sacrificing everything for the smallest shot at survival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Croatia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09) Feb 2 Brian Ghilliotti 44
News Croatia's Jews boycott Holocaust Remembrance in... Jan 30 truth 2
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Jan 30 truth 2
News Nazi memorial in Croatia a disgrace to Europe (Jan '12) Jan 29 truth 114
News Ex-Yugo general Trifunovic, symbol of senseless... Jan 18 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Ex-Yugoslav general Trifunovic, symbol of sense... Jan 18 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Tourists will soon be banned from Dubrovnik - "... Jan '17 truth 1
See all Croatia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Croatia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Croatia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,932 • Total comments across all topics: 278,726,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC