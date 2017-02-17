'Life with Herman H. Rott' by Chintis Lundgren
"Herman is a rat who lives alone in a messy apartment. One day a very tidy cat shows up at his doorstep.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cartoon Brew.
Comments
Add your comments below
Croatia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Thu
|Romi
|4
|Get ready Croatia!!!
|Feb 13
|Myths Softloans
|1
|Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13)
|Feb 13
|Canada_Sama
|22
|Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita...
|Feb 12
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
|Bl. Alojzije Stepinac
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
|Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri...
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Croatia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC