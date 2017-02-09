Kings Of Leon join Croatia's INmusic Festival headliners
PanARMENIAN.Net - Kings Of Leon have been announced as the fourth headliners of Croatia's acclaimed INmusic Festival, NME reveals. The Nashville band will be joining previously-announced headliners Arcade Fire, Kasabian and Alt-J in topping the bill at the event this June.
