Kings Of Leon join Croatia's INmusic Festival headliners

PanARMENIAN.Net - Kings Of Leon have been announced as the fourth headliners of Croatia's acclaimed INmusic Festival, NME reveals. The Nashville band will be joining previously-announced headliners Arcade Fire, Kasabian and Alt-J in topping the bill at the event this June.

Croatia

