Jamie Foxx subjugated to racial slurs...

Jamie Foxx subjugated to racial slurs in Croatia

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Champagne showers: Malia Obama hangs at Aspen hotspot while guests dance on tables and spray over 200 bottles of Veuve Clicquot during daytime party Firebrand right-wing columnist Milo Yiannopolous quits Breitbart after he was accused of defending pedophilia - but storms: 'This is a politically-motivated witch-hunt. F*** you for that.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
Get ready Croatia!!! Feb 13 Myths Softloans 1
Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13) Feb 13 Canada_Sama 22
News Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita... Feb 12 Newt G s Next Wife 1
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb 12 truth 1
News Bl. Alojzije Stepinac Feb 12 truth 1
News Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri... Feb 12 truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,050 • Total comments across all topics: 279,049,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC