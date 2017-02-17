Ilham Aliyev meets president of Croatia
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Republic of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic in Munich, Germany Feb. 17.
