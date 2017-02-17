Ilham Aliyev meets president of Croatia

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Republic of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic in Munich, Germany Feb. 17.

Croatia

