Hong Kong's Sun Hung Kai says H1 underlying profit up 57 pct

Feb 28 Hong Kong's largest real estate company by market value Sun Hung Kai Properties reported on Tuesday a 57 percent surge in first-half underlying net profit due to higher contribution from development earnings and rental income. The company, which has long benefited from its diverse portfolio of flats and office space in some of Hong Kong's best locations, said its underlying profit was HK$14.6 billion in the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with HK$9.3 billion a year earlier.

Chicago, IL

