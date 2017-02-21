Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx target of ...

Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx target of racial slur in Croatia

1 hr ago

In this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2015 file photo, actor Jamie Foxx watches during a joint NFL football training camp between the Dallas Cowboys and the St. Louis Rams, in Oxnard, Calif. Croatian police have filed charges against two people who allegedly used a racial slur to insult Hollywood actor Foxx in a restaurant.

Chicago, IL

