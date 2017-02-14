Georgia Kelly's Praxis Peace Institute activates the choir
A plucky spirit: Georgia Kelly rode her harp to New Age notoriety in the 1970s; today she finds peace in Praxis. Georgia Kelly introduces George Lakoff, the Praxis Peace Institute guest at a Jan. 29 lecture at a sold-out Vintage House, with about 300 people in attendance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Croatia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get ready Croatia!!!
|Mon
|Myths Softloans
|1
|Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13)
|Mon
|Canada_Sama
|22
|Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita...
|Feb 12
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
|Bl. Alojzije Stepinac
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
|Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri...
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
|Serbia-Croatia relations strained by the past
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Croatia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC