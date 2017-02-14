Georgia Kelly's Praxis Peace Institut...

Georgia Kelly's Praxis Peace Institute activates the choir

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

A plucky spirit: Georgia Kelly rode her harp to New Age notoriety in the 1970s; today she finds peace in Praxis. Georgia Kelly introduces George Lakoff, the Praxis Peace Institute guest at a Jan. 29 lecture at a sold-out Vintage House, with about 300 people in attendance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Croatia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get ready Croatia!!! Mon Myths Softloans 1
Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13) Mon Canada_Sama 22
News Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita... Feb 12 Newt G s Next Wife 1
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb 12 truth 1
News Bl. Alojzije Stepinac Feb 12 truth 1
News Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri... Feb 12 truth 1
News Serbia-Croatia relations strained by the past Feb 12 truth 1
See all Croatia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Croatia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Croatia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,363 • Total comments across all topics: 278,863,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC