First Set Photos of Taron Egerton as Robin Hood

Production is officially underway for Lionsgate 's upcoming Robin Hood movie in Dubrovnik, Croatia and the first photos from the set have arrived from the Dubrovnik Daily . You can check them out below and see even more by clicking here ! The cast for the new Robin Hood movie includes Taron Egerton as the title hero, with Jamie Foxx as Little John, Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlet, Eve Hewson as Maid Marion, Tim Minchin as Friar Tuck, and Paul Anderson in an undisclosed role.

