Director Otto Bathurst Talks New Robin Hood Movie and Its Social Relevance

Production on Lionsgate's upcoming new Robin Hood movie is set to begin next week in Dubrovnik, Croatia and during a press conference about their production in the country, director Otto Bathurst spoke about what he hopes to do with the film and its relevance in modern day. 'To be honest, when this film was first offered to me, I turn it down immediately," Bathurst said .

Start the conversation, or Read more at ComingSoon.net.