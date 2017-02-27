Debut novel from travel journalist Annabelle Thorpe
A lifetime's fascination with the former Yugoslavia lies behind the debut novel from travel journalist Annabelle Thorpe, who grew up in Littlehampton and now lives in Angmering. Her debut The People We Were Before, published by Quercus, is set in war-torn 1990s Croatia looking at the effect war has on one young man and the people he loves.
