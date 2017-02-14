David Danzmayr and the San Diego Symphony's chamber...
The Austrian conductor, who's been described as "innovative" and an "artistic visionary," will lead the San Diego Symphony's chamber orchestra in works by Johann Strauss Jr., Vilem Tausky and Ludwig Van Beethoven. He's currently chief conductor of the Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra in Croatia and music director of ProMusica Chamber Orchestra in Ohio .
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|Get ready Croatia!!!
|Feb 13
|Myths Softloans
|1
|Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13)
|Feb 13
|Canada_Sama
|22
|Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita...
|Feb 12
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
|Bl. Alojzije Stepinac
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
|Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri...
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
