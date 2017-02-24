Croatians charged over 'racial insult...

Croatians charged over 'racial insult' to Jamie Foxx

Two Croatian men have been charged with violating public order, a judge said Thursday, after they allegedly racially insulted Oscar-winning US actor Jamie Foxx. The 49-year-old star is currently in Croatia's southern resort of Dubrovnik shooting a new adaptation of Robin Hood, in which he portrays Little John.

