Croatia far-right leader arrested after Zagreb march

Police arrested a Croatian far-right party leader on Sunday after dozens of supporters marched through the capital Zagreb chanting pro-Nazi slogans. Supporters of the far-right A-HSP party, which has no presence in parliament, marched through downtown Zagreb before gathering at the main Ban Jelacic square.

Chicago, IL

