Child, 12, and a man jabbed in Melbourne needle attacks

Boy, 12, one of four 'randomly stabbed with a SYRINGE in four-day rampage through Melbourne' - as a man, 40, is charged with two of the attacks Four people, including a 12 year-old-boy, are alleged to have been stabbed with a syringe during a four-day rampage through Melbourne 's inner suburbs. Two of the alleged attacks occurred in broad daylight, one at a tram stop, and another on a victim travelling on a tram.

Chicago, IL

