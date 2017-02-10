Broken windows of an abandoned building are turned into unexpected works of art
Opportunities for art and beauty are everywhere, even in the most unlikely places. Barcelona-based modern artist Pejac transformed the broken windows of an abandoned power plant in Rijeka, Croatia into a surprising and stunning canvas depicting a flock of birds fleeing from a boy with a slingshot.
