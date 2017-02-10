Broken windows of an abandoned buildi...

Broken windows of an abandoned building are turned into unexpected works of art

Opportunities for art and beauty are everywhere, even in the most unlikely places. Barcelona-based modern artist Pejac transformed the broken windows of an abandoned power plant in Rijeka, Croatia into a surprising and stunning canvas depicting a flock of birds fleeing from a boy with a slingshot.

Croatia

