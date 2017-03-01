BRIEF-Croatian bank HPB reports record-high net profit in 2016

ZAGREB, Feb 28 Hrvatska Postanka Banka , Croatia's last major bank majority owned by the state or state agencies, said on Tuesday: * Its 2016 net profit reached a record high 180.2 million kuna , up 46.2 percent * HPB's assets at the end of 2016 were up 9.3 percent to 19.4 billion kuna, mostly due to a rise in deposits.

