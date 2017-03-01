BRIEF-Croatian bank HPB reports recor...

BRIEF-Croatian bank HPB reports record-high net profit in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Reuters

ZAGREB, Feb 28 Hrvatska Postanka Banka , Croatia's last major bank majority owned by the state or state agencies, said on Tuesday: * Its 2016 net profit reached a record high 180.2 million kuna , up 46.2 percent * HPB's assets at the end of 2016 were up 9.3 percent to 19.4 billion kuna, mostly due to a rise in deposits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
Get ready Croatia!!! Feb 13 Myths Softloans 1
Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13) Feb 13 Canada_Sama 22
News Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita... Feb 12 Newt G s Next Wife 1
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb 12 truth 1
News Bl. Alojzije Stepinac Feb 12 truth 1
News Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri... Feb 12 truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,710 • Total comments across all topics: 279,258,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC