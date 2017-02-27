Bosnia submits bid to revise genocide...

Bosnia submits bid to revise genocide ruling, angers Serbs

Thursday Feb 23

SARAJEVO: Bosnia formally submitted on Thursday its request for a revision of a U.N. court ruling that cleared Serbia of blame for genocide, prompting an angry response from Bosnian Serbs who said the move imperilled the country's postwar settlement. The ambassadors of major powers, including Russia and the United States, issued a rare joint statement urging all parties in Bosnia to pursue dialogue and avoid any unilateral actions that could exacerbate inter-ethnic tensions.

