Bosnia split over appeal of ruling cl...

Bosnia split over appeal of ruling clearing Serbia of genocide

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The Serb chairman of Bosnia's presidency warned on Tuesday a bid to ask a U.N. court to revise a ruling clearing Serbia of blame for genocide would widen rifts between the ethnic groups which fought the 1992-95 war. Chairman of the Triparitite Bosnian Presidency Mladen Ivanic listens to a question during a news conference after a meeting with Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic in Sarajevo, March 3, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Croatia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
Get ready Croatia!!! Feb 13 Myths Softloans 1
Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13) Feb 13 Canada_Sama 22
News Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita... Feb 12 Newt G s Next Wife 1
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb 12 truth 1
News Bl. Alojzije Stepinac Feb 12 truth 1
News Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri... Feb 12 truth 1
See all Croatia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Croatia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Croatia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,222 • Total comments across all topics: 279,027,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC