Bosnia reports first case of H5N8 bird flu
SARAJEVO: Bosnia reported its first case of bird flu on Sunday, after the H5N8 strain was detected at a hen farm in the northwestern town of Prijedor. The authorities took measures to contain the outbreak of the disease and banned visits to the farm, the state-owned Srna news agency reported citing the agriculture ministry of Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic, where the farm is located.
