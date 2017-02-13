Bosnia reports first case of H5N8 bird flu

SARAJEVO: Bosnia reported its first case of bird flu on Sunday, after the H5N8 strain was detected at a hen farm in the northwestern town of Prijedor. The authorities took measures to contain the outbreak of the disease and banned visits to the farm, the state-owned Srna news agency reported citing the agriculture ministry of Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic, where the farm is located.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.