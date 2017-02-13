Bosnia reports first case of H5N8 bir...

Bosnia reports first case of H5N8 bird flu

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SARAJEVO: Bosnia reported its first case of bird flu on Sunday, after the H5N8 strain was detected at a hen farm in the northwestern town of Prijedor. The authorities took measures to contain the outbreak of the disease and banned visits to the farm, the state-owned Srna news agency reported citing the agriculture ministry of Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic, where the farm is located.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Croatia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get ready Croatia!!! 17 hr Myths Softloans 1
Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13) 20 hr Canada_Sama 22
News Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita... Sun Newt G s Next Wife 1
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Sun truth 1
News Bl. Alojzije Stepinac Sun truth 1
News Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri... Sun truth 1
News Serbia-Croatia relations strained by the past Sun truth 1
See all Croatia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Croatia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Croatia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,264 • Total comments across all topics: 278,852,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC