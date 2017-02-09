Bl. Alojzije Stepinac

R oman Martyrology: In the village of Krasic, Croatia, Blessed Alojzije Stepinac, bishop of Zagreb, who firmly rejected the doctrines opposed to faith and human dignity and of their fidelity to the Church, after prolonged imprisonment, victim of disease and misery, egregiously ended his episcopate . Born on May 8, 1898 at Brezaric, Krasic, Croatia as Alojzije Viktor Stepinac.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic.net.