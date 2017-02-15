BiH confirms bird flu case
Bosnia and Herzegovina has confirmed a case of H5N8 bird flu in the northwestern town of Prijedor, the BiH Veterinary Office said in a statement on Tuesday. The Joint Center for Disease Control will continue the coordination of activities to implement the prescribed measures, according to the statement.
