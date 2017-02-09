Bids slightly lower at Croatia's weekly repo auction
ZAGREB, Feb 6 Croatia's central bank said on Monday it had accepted 110 million kuna of bids at its reverse weekly repo auction, at an unchanged interest rate of 0.3 percent. Demand fell slightly from last week's 140 million kuna, amid good liquidity.
