Bids slightly lower at Croatia's week...

Bids slightly lower at Croatia's weekly repo auction

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: Reuters

ZAGREB, Feb 6 Croatia's central bank said on Monday it had accepted 110 million kuna of bids at its reverse weekly repo auction, at an unchanged interest rate of 0.3 percent. Demand fell slightly from last week's 140 million kuna, amid good liquidity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Croatia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09) Feb 2 Brian Ghilliotti 44
News Croatia's Jews boycott Holocaust Remembrance in... Jan 30 truth 2
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Jan 30 truth 2
News Nazi memorial in Croatia a disgrace to Europe (Jan '12) Jan 29 truth 114
News Ex-Yugo general Trifunovic, symbol of senseless... Jan 18 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Ex-Yugoslav general Trifunovic, symbol of sense... Jan 18 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Tourists will soon be banned from Dubrovnik - "... Jan '17 truth 1
See all Croatia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Croatia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Croatia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,469 • Total comments across all topics: 278,723,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC