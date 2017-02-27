Balkan war criminals are welcomed bac...

Balkan war criminals are welcomed back to public life

Friday Feb 24 Read more: South China Morning Post

Jailed for committing atrocities in the conflict-riven 1990s, Balkan war criminals are being welcomed back to the limelight, resuming political posts, advising top officials and preaching in church. Two decades after the bloodshed that tore apart communist Yugoslavia, the men convicted for their destructive roles are increasingly present in public life, especially in Serbia, where many of them remain popular.

Chicago, IL

