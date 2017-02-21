1st look at Jamie Foxx as Little John in "Robin Hood: Origins" filming set
PanARMENIAN.Net - Jamie Foxx has been spotted for the first on the set of "Robin Hood: Origins" in Dubrovnik, Croatia. On Friday, February 24, the actor who portrays Little John was filming a scene with co-star Taron Egerton in old town area of Dubrovnik, particularly at the stone bridge which leads into the city from the Ploce Gate, AceShowbiz said.
