1st look at Jamie Foxx as Little John...

1st look at Jamie Foxx as Little John in "Robin Hood: Origins" filming set

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: PanArmenian Network

PanARMENIAN.Net - Jamie Foxx has been spotted for the first on the set of "Robin Hood: Origins" in Dubrovnik, Croatia. On Friday, February 24, the actor who portrays Little John was filming a scene with co-star Taron Egerton in old town area of Dubrovnik, particularly at the stone bridge which leads into the city from the Ploce Gate, AceShowbiz said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
Get ready Croatia!!! Feb 13 Myths Softloans 1
Croatian regional stereotypes (Sep '13) Feb 13 Canada_Sama 22
News Tear gas thrown at gay party in Croatian capita... Feb 12 Newt G s Next Wife 1
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb 12 truth 1
News Bl. Alojzije Stepinac Feb 12 truth 1
News Now Croatia Is Mocking President Trump's 'Ameri... Feb 12 truth 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,388 • Total comments across all topics: 279,133,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC