Wizz Air's traffic grows 23% in December as it adds new routes from Hungary
Budget eastern Europe-focused airline Wizz Air reported 23% growth in passenger numbers for December, as it announced new routes to and from Hungary. Passenger numbers last month rose to 1.87m from 1.52m in December 2015, as the load factor - which gauges how full the planes actually are - ticked up to 87.3% from 85.1%.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.
Add your comments below
Croatia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states...
|Dec 16
|CCCC
|2
|'Croatia has presented no demands' - Serbia's n...
|Dec 16
|CCCC
|1
|PM: Only Croatia blocked opening of Chapter 26
|Dec 14
|Ratko Mladic
|1
|Karadjordje was of Albanian Catholic heritage (Jul '09)
|Dec 11
|Karadjordje was Serb
|5
|Ustasha Women of NDH,god bless Croatian woman (Mar '10)
|Dec 9
|banana-oOo-bytes me
|82
|Croatian president poses with pro-Nazi regime s...
|Nov '16
|Strahd
|7
|Nazi hunter outraged by annulment of Ustasha co...
|Nov '16
|truth
|21
Find what you want!
Search Croatia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC