Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust remembrance day
Members of the synagogue of the city of Magdeburg attend a ceremony to commemorate the International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Magdeburg, Germany, Friday Jan. 27, 2017.
Perth, Australia
#1 Yesterday
On Croatia historic land where historic Croat and BIH been inhabitant for 1000 years history only left -communist partisan fasizam
-pro-cetnik serbs fasizam
-muslim-turkey fasizam.
Ustasa regime died 1945..thats all.
Propaganda against every Croats is still on high level.
Perth, Australia
#2 Yesterday
http://kamenjar.com/tomac-sadasnji-komunistic...
communist fascism
nothing to do with ordinary Croatian people
