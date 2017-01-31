Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holo...

Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust remembrance day

There are 2 comments on the The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas story from Friday Jan 27, titled Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust remembrance day. In it, The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas reports that:

Members of the synagogue of the city of Magdeburg attend a ceremony to commemorate the International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Magdeburg, Germany, Friday Jan. 27, 2017.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
truth

Perth, Australia

#1 Yesterday
On Croatia historic land where historic Croat and BIH been inhabitant for 1000 years history only left -communist partisan fasizam
-pro-cetnik serbs fasizam
-muslim-turkey fasizam.
Ustasa regime died 1945..thats all.
Propaganda against every Croats is still on high level.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
truth

Perth, Australia

#2 Yesterday
http://kamenjar.com/tomac-sadasnji-komunistic...
communist fascism
nothing to do with ordinary Croatian people
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Croatia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Croatia's Jews boycott Holocaust Remembrance in... Mon truth 2
News Nazi memorial in Croatia a disgrace to Europe (Jan '12) Sun truth 114
News Ex-Yugo general Trifunovic, symbol of senseless... Jan 18 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Ex-Yugoslav general Trifunovic, symbol of sense... Jan 18 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Tourists will soon be banned from Dubrovnik - "... Jan 9 truth 1
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... Dec '16 CCCC 2
News 'Croatia has presented no demands' - Serbia's n... Dec '16 CCCC 1
See all Croatia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Croatia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Croatia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,984 • Total comments across all topics: 278,444,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC