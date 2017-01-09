Vladimir Mavar Announces Rubix Apocalypse
Time travel, the human genome, war, disaster, and the successes or failings from technological advancements all intermingle in Vladimir M. Mavar Jr's debut science-fiction novel "Rubix Apocalypse." Alen Marinkovic is a new hire at EGSI Super Atom Smasher who, as a technician, has access to much of the equipment at the world's largest particle accelerator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Croatia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states...
|Dec 16
|CCCC
|2
|'Croatia has presented no demands' - Serbia's n...
|Dec 16
|CCCC
|1
|PM: Only Croatia blocked opening of Chapter 26
|Dec 14
|Ratko Mladic
|1
|Karadjordje was of Albanian Catholic heritage (Jul '09)
|Dec 11
|Karadjordje was Serb
|5
|Ustasha Women of NDH,god bless Croatian woman (Mar '10)
|Dec 9
|banana-oOo-bytes me
|82
|Croatian president poses with pro-Nazi regime s...
|Nov '16
|Strahd
|7
|Nazi hunter outraged by annulment of Ustasha co...
|Nov '16
|truth
|21
Find what you want!
Search Croatia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC