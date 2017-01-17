UPDATE 1-Croatia steps up efforts to buy MOL's stake in oil group INA

Jan 19 Croatia has stepped up plans to take full control of oil group INA by setting up a special group on Thursday to prepare a proposal for a buyout of Hungarian energy company MOL's 49 percent stake. Croatia, which holds 45 percent of INA, has been at odds with MOL for years over management rights and investment policy at the Croatian oil company and said in December that it had approached MOL about a buyout.

