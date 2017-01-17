UPDATE 1-Croatia steps up efforts to buy MOL's stake in oil group INA
Jan 19 Croatia has stepped up plans to take full control of oil group INA by setting up a special group on Thursday to prepare a proposal for a buyout of Hungarian energy company MOL's 49 percent stake. Croatia, which holds 45 percent of INA, has been at odds with MOL for years over management rights and investment policy at the Croatian oil company and said in December that it had approached MOL about a buyout.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Croatia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Yugo general Trifunovic, symbol of senseless...
|Wed
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Ex-Yugoslav general Trifunovic, symbol of sense...
|Wed
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Tourists will soon be banned from Dubrovnik - "...
|Jan 9
|truth
|1
|MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states...
|Dec '16
|CCCC
|2
|'Croatia has presented no demands' - Serbia's n...
|Dec '16
|CCCC
|1
|PM: Only Croatia blocked opening of Chapter 26
|Dec '16
|Ratko Mladic
|1
|Karadjordje was of Albanian Catholic heritage (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Karadjordje was Serb
|5
Find what you want!
Search Croatia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC